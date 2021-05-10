Air Arabia continues route to Covid-19 recovery with $9.3m Q1 profit

Sharjah-based Air Arabia, the largest low-cost carrier in the Middle East and North Africa, has reported a AED34 million ($9.3m) profit for the first quarter of the year, a 52 percent drop compared to the AED71m ($19.3m) recorded in Q1, 2020.

It is, however, 70 percent higher than the AED20m ($5.4m) profit noted for the fourth quarter of last year as the airline continues to chart a course of recovery from the heavy turbulence caused by the coronavirus pandemic.

Sheikh Abdullah Bin Mohamed Al Thani, chairman of Air Arabia, said: “We are proud that Air Arabia managed to post another profitable quarter despite the continued impact of the Covid-19 pandemic on the aviation industry worldwide. This is a testament to the carrier’s robust business and its management team. Although the tightened restrictions on air travel continued in first quarter of this year, the gradual resumption to selected destinations combined with cost control measures adopted by the carrier helped to deliver profitability during the first quarter of this year.”

Over the opening three months of 2021, Air Arabia posted a turnover of AED572m ($155.8m), a 37 percent fall on the figure reported for Q1, 2020.

More than 1.3 million passengers flew with Air Arabia between January and March 2021 across the carrier’s five hubs, in the UAE, Morocco and Egypt, while the airline’s average seat load factor – or passengers carried as a percentage of available seats – during the first three months of 2021 maintained a high average and stood at 77 percent.

According to IATA, international passenger traffic fell more than 80 percent in first quarter 2021 compared to pre-pandemic as travel restrictions tightened in the face of continuing concerns over the continued spread of coronavirus.

Al Thani added: “The impact of Covid-19 pandemic on the global aviation industry remains material and of a changing nature, nonetheless, we have full confidence in the fundamentals and the strength of the aviation industry worldwide as well as the crucial role air travel will play in supporting regional and global economic recovery.

“While we remain hopeful that air travel restrictions will ease with the increasing rate of vaccination drives across key markets, Air Arabia remains focused on adopting further measures to control costs and support business continuity during this period while we continue to resume operations where possible.”