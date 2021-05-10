UAE suspends flights from Bangladesh, Pakistan, Nepal and Sri Lanka amid Covid threat

Passenger flights from Bangladesh, Pakistan, Nepal and Sri Lanka into the UAE will be suspended from Wednesday as the country takes measures to prevent the spread of coronavirus.

The latest move, which will come into effect from 23.59 pm, was announced by the General Civil Aviation Authority (GCAA) and the National Emergency, Crisis and Disaster Management Authority (NCEMA) and applies to all incoming passengers on national and foreign carriers, as well as transit operations.

According to a report on state-run news agency WAM, “The decision exempts transit flights coming to the UAE and heading towards these countries”. However it impacts travellers who were in Bangladesh, Pakistan, Nepal and Sri Lanka in the last 14 days before coming to the UAE.

Flights between these countries and the UAE will continue to operate, allowing the transfer of some exempted groups, under strict precautionary measures.

This includes UAE citizens, diplomats appointed by the UAE in these countries, official delegations, businessmen’s chartered flights, and those holding golden residency visa, provided that they undertake preventive measures that include quarantine for 10 days and a PCR test at the airport, as well as on the fourth and eighth days following the entry into the country.

The validity of the PCR test period has been reduced from 72 hours to 48 hours prior to travel from accredited laboratories that issue test results carrying a QR code.

The authority also confirmed that those coming from Bangladesh, Pakistan, Nepal and Sri Lanka through other countries must stay in those countries for at least 14 days before being allowed to enter the UAE.

Cargo flights will continue to operate between the UAE and these countries.