Etihad Airways suspends operations to Israel, flydubai consolidates flights due to demand

UAE’s Etihad Airways has suspended flights to Israel amid the ongoing conflict. Flydubai is still operating flights, though they have consolidated some flights due to demand, a flydubai spokesperson told Arabian Business.

Abu Dhabi’s Etihad has suspended all passenger and cargo services to Tel Aviv from Sunday.

“Etihad is monitoring the situation in Israel and continues to maintain close contact with authorities and security intelligence providers,” a statement on the airline’s website said. American and European airlines have also cancelled flights due to escalating hostilities.

According to flydubai’s website, those who are allowed to enter or transit through Israel include: citizens of Israel, residents of Israel, passengers with a diplomatic or an official passport with a diplomatic or an official ID card issued by the Protocol Department of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Israel, passengers with an entry approval issued by the Population and Immigration Authority of Israel or the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Israel.

Dubai’s flagship carrier Emirates does not operate flights to Israel.

Flights between the UAE and Israel began after the two countries struck a peace deal with the signing of the Abraham Accords in August. In November, flydubai, the Dubai-based carrier, said it would operate 14 flights a week between Dubai International Airport and Tel Aviv Ben Gurion.