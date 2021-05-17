Launching direct flights from Bahrain to China a ‘priority’ for Gulf Air

Establishing direct flights between Bahrain and China is a “priority” for the kingdom’s carrier Gulf Air, according to its chairman Zayed R Alzayani.

Alzayani, who is also Minister of Industry, Commerce and Tourism to the Kingdom of Bahrain, was addressing the China Tourism Forum at Arabian Travel Market (ATM), where he revealed previous plans to establish closer links with the country were scuppered as a result of the coronavirus crisis.

He explained: “We had planned to launch a direct flight to China at the end of 2019, beginning of 2020. That unfortunately was interrupted by Covid, but it’s definitely a priority and at the top of our lead destinations to open.

“We feel that having direct connectivity between China and Bahrain will bolster not just tourism but also commerce and joint investment and joint ventures.

“We welcome working with any of the Chinese airlines to do a codeshare or a hub-and-spoke system within China to connect more cities to where we fly to. That will facilitate ease of travel for the Chinese travellers to go back and forth between China and Bahrain.”

Bahrain launched a new tourism strategy from 2016 aimed at doubling the contribution of the sector to the kingdom’s GDP from about 3.6 percent in 2015 to 6.6 percent by 2020 – this was achieved by the end of 2019.

However, Alzayani said: “We did that without being very successful in penetrating the Chinese market because our strategy was to start locally, then regionally, then go globally.

Zayed R Alzayani, Chairman of Gulf Air

“Unfortunately China was on our priority list at the end of 2019 and the beginning of 2020 along with further away markets in Asia, like Japan, Korea, Vietnam, Australia and North America, but we were hit with Covid and that brought an interruption to all our plans.”

According to data published in 2018, the number of Chinese tourists travelling to the GCC was expected to increase 54 percent from 1.4 million in 2018 to 2.2 million in 2023.

The data, published by Colliers International showed the UAE would continue to be the preferred GCC destination for Chinese tourists, welcoming a projected 1.9 million visitors by 2023.

Saudi Arabia was projected to follow with one million visitors, while Oman was forecast to welcome 76,900, Bahrain 26,300 and Kuwait 2,800.

Alzayani said: “Despite having only a million-and-a-half population in Bahrain and a billion-and-a-half Chinese, there’s probably more Bahrainis visiting China than Chinese visiting Bahrain and we certainly need to work on reversing that trend.”

China Tourism Academy (CTA) forecasts that the country’s tourism revenue will increase 102 percent year-on-year and reach 1.28 trillion yuan (about $195 billion) in the first half of this year.

More than 1.7 billion domestic trips in China are expected to be made in H1 2021, up 85 percent year-on-year, the academy announced earlier this year.

“We all know that China exports the highest number of tourists to the world and we’re seeing such high levels of confidence within the tourism sector in China, it gives us all positive hope that this will continue as a trend globally,” Alzayani said.