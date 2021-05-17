CEO says Saudi flag carrier to return to profitability by 2024

The CEO of Saudia Air Transport Company has revealed ambitions for the company to climb back into profitability by 2024.

Captain Ibrahim Koshy told a panel discussion at the Arabian Travel Market on Monday that he expects a surge in plane orders as the kingdom strives to meet the pent-up demand of travellers.

As previously reported by Reuters, Saudia received at least $7 billion in 2019 and the first half of 2020 from the government to mitigate the impact of losses and the headwinds caused by the coronavirus pandemic.

However, Koshy said he was bullish about the future, adding: “The potential market is growing at very fast rates for the kingdom so there are many opportunities and depending on how fast we grow post pandemic we really see profitability definitely at ‘24 and hopefully before that.”

Koshy was referring to the kingdom’s target to welcome 100 million tourists by 2030, as well as 330 million airport users, 30 million Umrah visitors annually and five million visitors for Haj.

“We see that ‘21 to ‘24 coming out much leaner and stronger but there’s a lot of things which will actually accelerate the profitability of Saudi Arabia Airlines,” he said.

Koshy was speaking on the day that Saudi reopened its borders to international travel and admitted May 17 was a day he had been “very excited” about for some time.

However, he revealed that domestic travel, which the kingdom opened up from the end of May last year, has been strong. “We’ve had our 28 domestic stations operating close to 80 percent of 2019 levels”, he said.

“The number of passengers the demand is exceeding capacity at times,” he added.

In March, Saudia signed a financing agreement with six local banks worth $3bn, making it the largest deal in the history of the kingdom’s aviation industry.

A statement at the time said the deal would finance the needs of the corporation through to mid-2024, within the framework of financing part of the deals to purchase 73 aircraft from Airbus and Boeing, which were previously announced, including 20 aircraft of A321neo, 15 A321XLR and 8 787-10 for the Saudi Arabian Airlines as well as 30 A320neo for Flyadeal.

Koshy said he expected strong demand to meet the needs of travellers. “I think the thing is not to be too surprised if you see aircraft orders just to meet some of that demand and capacity this year in 2021. There’s a lot of growth and a lot of capacity requirements which we are going to have to factor in here.”

Koshy was speaking on the panel alongside Fahd Hamidaddin, CEO, Saudi Tourism Authority; Dr Afnan Alshuaiby, founder and CEO of FNN International and chairperson of the Arab International Women’s Forum; and Majed Alnefaie, acting CEO, Seera Group.