Emirates has manpower to deal with passenger demand, says leading official

Emirates Airline’s chief commercial officer Adnan Kazim has insisted the carrier is in “good shape” to meet future demand from a staffing perspective, despite swingeing cuts in personnel as a result of the economic headwinds caused by the coronavirus crisis.

The Dubai-based company was forced to halt passenger operations for eight weeks last year amid strict Covid-19 measures, which saw the borders of the UAE closed, among many others, in a bid to contain the spread of the virus.

Emirates’ passenger levels dropped to 30 percent of 2019 numbers – the airline carried around 58 million passengers in 2019. While the Emirates Group’s employee base, compared to March 31 last year 2020, was reduced by 24 percent to an overall count of 81,334 by the end of September 2020.

But Kazim told Arabian Business they remain well equipped to deal with the return of passengers.

He said: “We have taken a measure of reducing the manpower, we’re not alone in this and many other airlines have taken similar measures.

“But as we stand today we’re still in good shape to meet the requirement for this financial year in terms of the manpower that we have and that should take us quite well for next financial year to rebuild again.”

Emirates Group, owner of Dubai’s flag carrier, recorded its first loss in more than 30 years in November last year after the crisis hammered the aviation industry. The AED14.1 billion ($3.8bn) loss was coupled with a 74 percent drop in revenues.

Despite the ongoing loss of key markets, including the UK, Australia, South Africa, India, Pakistan and Bangladesh, due to Covid travel restrictions, to date Emirates has recovered 120 passenger destinations – 130 including cargo routes.

Kazim previously revealed the aim was to increase capacity up to 50 percent in the summer, with a view to ramping that up to 70 percent by the winter.

He said: “People don’t plan long-term, you don’t see a strong forward booking but you see more week-by-week bookings building up. Once you get any (border) opening coming, people will start travelling.

“We can easily ramp up when things will get back, but in this financial year things are still in good shape for us to continue as is and if required in the future to rebuild the manpower then I think that’s something we can probably look at.”

Emirates refunded some 2.7 million tickets throughout 2020 and up until March 31 this year, worth almost AED9.8bn ($2.7bn).