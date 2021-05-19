Business picks up for India-Dubai chartered flights amid travel ban

Travel from India to the UAE has gained momentum, with several Indian private jet operators and airlines such as Emirates operating chartered flights to Dubai with certain categories of passengers, private jet operators and travel industry executives said.

Passengers are, however, forking out huge amounts of cash to book a seat on chartered flights as heavy demand for travel to Dubai has seen costs skyrocketing.

The air traffic by chartered flight to Dubai is on an upswing, even as the UAE ban on regular flight operations from the South Asian country since April 24 is still in force.

Certain groups coming from India include UAE citizens, members of the diplomatic missions of the two countries, official delegations, those on businessmen chartered flights and those holding golden residency visas have been allowed to travel to the Gulf country as of April 24.

However, passengers entering the UAE from India must quarantine for 10 days.

“Business flights are allowed post-ban for specific categories of people. This has led to a big jump in the number of flights to Dubai by private jet operators in India, post April 24,” Tapish Khivensra, chief executive officer of Enthral Aviation, a leading private jet operator, told Arabian Business.

“The business jets can be owned by top corporate groups or charter service providers. Though there are private jets ranging from six- to 19-seaters, only eight passengers are currently allowed per chartered flight as per the revised rules by the UAE authorities,” said the chief executive of Enthral Aviation which operates private charter services from India and Canada.

“We can see at least four to five flights in a day from India to Dubai on daily basis – and even more on some days,” Khivensra said, adding that “right now I can see on the radar two aircraft in the sky flying to Dubai.”

He also said chartered flights by Indian private jet operators are permitted on a case-to-case basis.

Tapish Khivensra, chief executive officer of Enthral Aviation

Travel industry officials said currently expat Indians who got stranded in India after the flight ban and even Indian passengers with UAE visiting visas “for certain purposes” are allowed to travel by these chartered flights.

“We have seen passengers whose residency [visas] are about to expire or those who have family in Dubai and who have come to India to meet their families travelling on our chartered flights,” a senior executive with another private jet operator said.

“Others wanted to go back at the earliest to join their business or work,” said the senior executive who wished not to be identified.

Khivensra said the demand for flying to the UAE is huge now, as many Indians who are UAE residents are still stranded.

“People on work visas who had come to India to visit their family and even many of the [UAE] visiting visa holders who wish to travel to Dubai have also been calling,” Khivensra said.

Senior executives at travel booking agencies said airlines such as Emirates are also operating chartered flights from select cities in India to Dubai.

“Almost every alternate day there are [chartered] flights by Emirates out of Mumbai or Delhi,” a senior executive with Mumbai-based Fly Aero Link said.

Private jet operators said they were also aware of chartered operations by Emirates from India to Dubai.

“Yes, we have also heard of it, but we haven’t booked our passengers on their aircraft as it is [more] expensive than our private jets since [Emitates’] jets are bigger. Besides, seats on the Emirates charters are sold out for the next 10 days when we checked,” Khivensra said.

Industry executives said many travel agencies and other service providers have started selling seats on the airline charter for prices starting from AED15,000 per seat.

“Price differs on availability and aircraft,” an executive said.