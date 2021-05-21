Qatar Airways boss named new chairman of Oneworld airline alliance

The group CEO of Qatar Airways has been appointed chairman of the Oneworld global airline alliance at a pivotal time as the aviation industry slowly emerges from the impact of the coronavirus pandemic.

Akbar Al Baker will succeed current Oneworld chairman Alan Joyce, group CEO of Australia’s Qantas Group.

Al Baker will oversee the alliance’s governance, chair Oneworld’s board meetings and work closely with Oneworld CEO Rob Gurney and the alliance’s management team, a statement said.

Al Baker said: “As we emerge from some of the most challenging times ever facing the global airline industry, I am honoured to be chosen by my fellow board members to lead the governing board for Oneworld, an alliance that has continued to expand since Covid-19 emerged, with the addition of two new members in Alaska Airlines and Royal Air Maroc.”

He added: “The pivotal role airlines and aviation play in the global economy has never been more evident than this past year, with both passenger and cargo operations in the spotlight, supporting international efforts to protect lives and livelihoods.

“We have collectively enabled mobilisation of aid, medical supplies and key workers and I would like to pay tribute to all the teams who have worked tirelessly across the oneworld member airlines to support these efforts.”

Having led Qatar Airways since its launch in 1997, Al Baker is the longest-serving CEO of a Oneworld member airline.

Qatar Airways, which joined Oneworld in July 2013, plans to serve over 140 destinations by end of July.

Al Baker has also served as chairman of the International Air Transport Association (IATA) and is also a member of the executive committee of the Arab Air Carriers Organisation and a non-executive director of Heathrow Airport Holdings. In addition, he serves as secretary-general of Qatar National Tourism Council.

Oneworld includes Alaska Airlines, American Airlines, British Airways, Cathay Pacific Airways, Finnair, Iberia, Japan Airlines, Malaysia Airlines, Qantas, Royal Air Maroc, Royal Jordanian, S7 Airlines and SriLankan Airlines, alongside Qatar Airways.