Two more Route 2020 Dubai Metro stations to open on June 1

Two more stations on the Route 2020 extension of the Dubai Metro are set to open next month, the emirate’s transport authority has announced.

Mattar Mohammed Al Tayer, director-general and chairman of the Roads and Transport Authority (RTA), said the Dubai Investment Park Station and Expo 2020 Station will be opened on June 1.

The opening of the two new stations comes six months after the opening of Route 2020, which runs from Al Rashidiya Station on the Red Line to the Expo 2020 Station.

It launched its maiden journey on January 1 with four stations – Jebel Ali (a transfer station on the Red Line), The Gardens, The Discovery Gardens, and Al Furjan.

“As of June 1st, the metro service to Expo 2020 Station will be available only to those entitled to access the site of Expo until its official public opening on October 1. By that time, the public can use the metro service to Expo. The opening of the Jumeirah Golf Estates Station will coincide with the opening of Expo,” said Al Tayer.

“The opening of the two stations on Route 2020 concurs with the start of the countdown of Dubai’s hosting of Expo 2020… It follows the successful completion of all tests relating to the performance efficiency and safety of the rail systems, and the test runs by the network operator to verify its readiness before the start of the public service,” he added.

The travel time between Al Rashidiya and Expo Stations will be 1 hour and 14 minutes. The service frequency will be 2 minutes and 38 seconds during peak time at a rate of 24 trains per hour per direction, and a capacity of 16,000 riders per hour per direction.

Al Tayer said the new operator of the Dubai Metro – a consortium of Keolis, Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Engineering, and Mitsubishi Corporation – will shortly be engaged in full coordination with the current operator (Serco).

Dubai Investment Park Station, which is underground, spans 27,000 square metres and can serve 13,899 riders per hour during peak times and 250,000 riders per day.

The iconic Expo 2020 Station is the terminal station of Route 2020 and can serve 29,000 riders per hour during peak times and 522,000 riders per day.

Since the start of operations in January 1, Route 2020 has carried out 27,043 journeys.

The Jumeirah Golf Estates Station, which will start operation with the opening of Expo 2020, is the biggest underground metro station in the entire Dubai Metro network.

It has a capacity of 11,555 riders per hour during peak time and about 250,000 riders per day.

Route 2020 has a capacity of 46,000 riders per hour in both directions. RTA’s studies anticipate the number of riders using Route 2020 to reach 125,000 riders per day in 2021, and increase to 275,000 riders per day by 2030.

Studies also reveal that Expo Station is expected to record about 35,000 daily visitors of Expo during weekdays, and the number is expected to increase to 47,000 daily visitors during weekends.