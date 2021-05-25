Flydubai to gradually welcome back over 1,000 employees from next month

Flydubai is set to gradually welcome back over 1,000 members of staff from next month as the airline continues to rebuild from the economic tailspin caused by the global coronavirus pandemic.

CEO Ghaith Al Ghaith told a keynote session at the Arabian Business Virtual event on Tuesday that 97 percent of staff who were offered the choice of taking unpaid leave or redundancy at the height of the Covid-19 crisis, had opted to choose the former.

According to the carrier’s annual results, staffing levels dropped from 3,922 in 2019, to 3,796 by the end of December 31 last year; while some 1,092 employees were on unpaid or voluntary leave.

However, he said: “For the record, last week we’ve written to all of our staff who were on unpaid leave and we’ve given them a schedule to start coming back from June onwards. That was a huge satisfaction from our side that we can bring back our people.”

Al Ghaith admitted that informing staff of the decisions that needed to be taken during the crisis, which saw severely reduced flight operations for 14 weeks between March 24 and July 7 last year, was particularly difficult.

He said: “As far as our staff is concerned that was a tough one because, to be honest with you, you build such a beautiful team and the last thing you want to see is to give people the bad news that unfortunately you have to cut your posts. We’ve never done this before, so that was the tough one.”

In the recent results it was revealed that the low-cost carrier suffered a 52.7 percent decrease in total revenue for 2020 with total annual revenue of $773 million (AED 2.8 billion) compared to AED6bn ($1.6bn) in 2019.

Amid one of the toughest years in aviation history, the Dubai-based carrier suffered a loss of AED712.6m ($194m).

Flydubai CEO Ghaith Al Ghaith

But Al Ghaith revealed they did not have to go to shareholders for extra financial assistance, despite the offer being there.

“Although we had assurance from the shareholders anything we need, they will support us, we were so proud that so far we did not have to tap into that support because we managed our cash internally and with the business retention that we had, we did not need to do anything like that,” he said.

However, he cautioned: “We are very proud, but we have to be very careful because this isn’t something that is over. God knows when we will be out of this crisis.”

Earlier this month it was announced that Flydubai was to launch additional routes, which would bring its network up to more than 80 destinations.

Al Ghaith said that, prior to the suspension of flights to the Indian sub-continent as a result of increased coronavirus concerns, Flydubai was operating at almost over 65 percent of pre-Covid capacity, while achieving a load factor of 73 percent. He added that the yield was 20-30 percent higher than 2019.

“We did not operate any flight without covering our costs and making money. If you’re already losing money and then you fly, you lose more money. That decision helped us create a discipline in the company where our yield for the period was so healthy,” he said.

And despite the continued uncertainty around border closures and flight suspensions, he added that he is confident for the imminent summer season.

“We are very optimistic with the summer coming up, things will be even better. The biggest question would be which country will be open? We are open here and ready for business in the UAE, as an airline we are ready,” he said.