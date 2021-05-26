Air Arabia CEO reveals how they had to ‘sacrifice to save the sinking ship’ during Covid storm

Air Arabia CEO Adel Ali has revealed that operating cargo and repatriation flights during the pandemic kept a little money coming in and reminded pilots, engineers and crew that the pandemic didn’t mean the end of the industry.

Ali said that less than two percent of the fleet was flying at the height of the crisis, and while cargo flights didn’t contribute massively to the Sharjah-based airline’s bottom line, it was a contribution that was needed as coronavirus-related border closures blocked the ground movement of food and medicine.

“At the time, any money coming in was good,” Ali said at the virtual Arabian Travel Market event this week.

Air Arabia, like all airlines, were hard hit by the pandemic that shut borders and ground travel to a halt.

Ali said in April and May last year the budget airline had to take tough decisions to conserve cash during 2020, but tightening the purse strings meant that the company’s annual losses were “relatively small”. The carrier reported a net loss of $56.2 million last year with turnover for the full year standing at AED1.85bn ($503.7m) as it served 4.4 million passengers from all five of its hubs. It returned to profitability in Q1, reporting a gain of AED34m ($9.3m).

“You sacrifice to save the sinking ship,” he said. “As life gets back we’ll need [to hire] more people.”

Air Arabia is currently operating around 50 percent of its 50-aeroplane fleet and Ali said he’s optimistic for a better second half in 2021.

Last year, Air Arabia placed a $14bn order for 120 Airbus A320 family aircraft to support its network expansion strategy, which are due to be delivered in 2024.

“Airbus couldn’t give us any slots earlier, but it’s worked out for us in hindsight and every indication is that the market will go back to 2019 levels by 2024, so fortunately we didn’t have to adjust our fleet as a result of Covid-19,” he said.

According to the International Air Transport Association (IATA), Middle East carriers’ net losses will reduce to 13.8 percent of revenues in 2021, which is up from the 28.9 percent deficit in 2020.