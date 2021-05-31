How Dubai’s public transport network will produce zero emissions by 2050

Dubai’s Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) on Monday said it has endorsed a long-term plan that will see its public transport sector generate zero emissions by 2050.

Highlights of the plan include broadening the use of electric and hydrogen-powered vehicles and buses in the fleets of public transport, school buses, taxis and limousines.

It also calls for widening the use of clean energy, such as solar power, in the premises and facilities of RTA, the rehabilitation of existing buildings and introducing the construction of almost emission-free buildings in all new projects.

The plan also provides for completing a smart and power-efficient street lighting project by 2035, achieving a 100 percent recycling of municipal waste across RTA’s projects and operations by 2030 and the recycling of water for reuse in its facilities and buildings.

“The plan estimates a reduction in greenhouse gas emissions by 8 million tons of carbon dioxide equivalent and saving about AED3 billion by 2050.

The RTA said it is the first government body in the Middle East and North Africa region to chart out such a comprehensive plan for public transport and related infrastructure.

Nasir Bu Shehab, CEO of Strategy and Corporate Governance Sector, RTA, said: “RTA is making continued efforts to plan for sustainable and environmental-friendly public transport and integrate it as part of its strategic plans.

“Such a drive contributes to curbing climate change and supports the long-term national initiative rolled out by His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President, Prime Minister of the UAE, Ruler of Dubai, in 2012 to foster a green economy in the UAE under the theme: Green Economy for Sustainable Development.”

He added: “The roadmap of the plan, which is benchmarked against the best practices in New York, Denmark, UK, France and Japan is based on three strategic pillars – Green Mobility, Infrastructure, and Circular Economy.

The RTA said it was the first in the MENA region to obtain a global accreditation for energy management system in 2013, launch a green economy award in 2014, develop an integrated framework for the green economy in 2016, and obtain membership in the United Nations Global Compact in 2020.