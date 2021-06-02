How Gulf gov’ts can unlock $400bn economic boost via sustainable mobility

Governments in the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) could unlock $400 billion of socio-economic value through the adoption and deployment of sustainable mobility strategies and technologies, according to new research.

A report from Strategy& Middle East, part of the PwC network, said GCC countries, which have ambitious goals to reduce greenhouse-gas emissions, must incentivise environment-friendly and energy-efficient modes of transportation such as electric- and hybrid-powered vehicles, vehicle sharing and micromobility.

In recent years, there has been a significant investment in bus and metro projects in larger GCC cities.

Electric bus trials were introduced in Abu Dhabi and Sharjah in 2019 while the Doha metro, which covers 76km over three lines, has been fully functional for over a year.

Recently, the Dubai Metro, the region’s first metro system, opened the first line of its planned expansion for the delayed Expo 2020, and the Riyadh metro is also set to open its first lines by the end of 2021.

Other vast infrastructure projects are in various stages of implementation and should begin operating within the coming decade.

“Privately owned vehicles remain the most popular mode of transportation. CO2 emissions and congestion have cost ramifications and hinder our region from achieving sustainability goals,” said Mark Haddad, principal with Strategy& Middle East.

“To reverse this trend, several cities are building new and modernising existing public transport systems including metro, tram, and bus networks. Some also have ambitious goals to adopt smart mobility technologies within the next decade.”

To unlock the full value of sustainable mobility, the report said governments need to adopt a five-pillar framework to modernise the transportation sector sustainably.

“We believe this framework could unlock about $400 billion in economic value over the next 20 years,” said Dr Shihab Elborai, partner with Strategy& Middle East. “It will enable a self-sustaining, intelligent, and carbon neutral movement of people and goods.”

The five pillars for unlocking value include a multi-modal, integrated, and robust public transport system, with governments continuing to invest in these systems and aim to shift to a fully electric fleet.

Governments should also enable and encourage EV adoption for privately owned cars and create a network of charging stations in parking lots in high-traffic areas as well as encouraging shared mobility solutions to increase riders per vehicle.

Another key pillar relates to micromobility solutions which can increase the options for urban residents and increase usage of public transport by addressing first-mile and last-mile connection challenges.

The report also highlights the importance of ‘future communities’ – with sustainable urban designs ­ that make vital goods and services available within walking distance from residential areas. Roshn and the Line at NEOM in Saudi Arabia are key examples.

“GCC countries have taken important steps to build sustainability into their national development plans,” said Gustave Cordahi, manager with Strategy& Middle East. “They must now apply this approach to the mobility sector.”