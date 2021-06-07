Revealed: Where UAE citizens and residents can enjoy quarantine-free travel

UAE citizens and residents still reeling from the suspension of passenger flights between key destinations can still enjoy a summer holiday, with Dubai-based Emirates operating to over 30 cities in 19 countries across its network.

As of next month, Emirates will operate over 280 weekly flights from Dubai to cities in Europe, the USA, Middle East, Africa and other island getaways – without the hassle, cost or stress of quarantine.

Spain is the latest country to welcome fully vaccinated international visitors from today (Monday).

Tourists will be able to enter the country if they have been fully vaccinated at least 14 days before date of travel, or can present their Covid-19 PCR tests taken 48 hours prior to arrival. Travellers will need to physically provide their vaccination certificates upon arrival, and must have received vaccines authorised by the European Medicines Agency (EMA), or one of the vaccines included in the WHO’s Emergency Use Listing, including the Pfizer BioNTech, Sinopharm and Oxford/AstraZeneca vaccines.

The carrier is currently offering five weekly flights to Madrid and four flights a week to Barcelona with additional flights being planned in line with increasing demand.

More countries are taking steps towards opening their borders for travel and tourism to and from the UAE, as vaccination programmes advance and protocols for safe travel are implemented.

In Europe, Emirates customers can enjoy quarantine-free travel to Cyprus, Greece, Italy, Russia, Turkey, Spain, and France (from June 9).

In the Middle East, travellers can take advantage of Emirates’ expanding flight schedules to Jordan, Lebanon, Bahrain, and Egypt.

For those yearning for a beach escape, the carrier offers convenient flight schedules to the Maldives, Seychelles, and Phuket from July 2.

While in Africa, travellers can explore Kenya, Tanzania and Morocco.

The United States, with its rapid vaccination roll-out, has also become increasingly popular for tourists. Emirates flies to 11 US destinations, and will be adding Miami as its 12th gateway on July 21. The airline is also deploying its flagship A380 aircraft, to several points including New York and Los Angeles this summer.

And Mexico City remains open for tourists and business travellers, with Emirates set to resume services from July 2.

Emirates continues to enhance its partnership with Flydubai, stepping up its joint network and schedule offering to 48 cities across 33 countries with quarantine-free entry this summer.

Etihad is also continuing to expand its network with the launch of seasonal flights to Greece’s most popular islands, Mykonos and Santorini, and the famous southern Spanish city of Malaga in Andalusia.

Mykonos will operate between July 8 and September 11 and Santorini between July 9 and September 12. Both destinations will benefit from a twice weekly direct service on an Airbus A320. Etihad will launch new flights to Malaga, twice a week, between July 9 and September 15.

Meanwhile, Emirates is ramping up its IATA Travel Pass capabilities on flights to Barcelona, Moscow, Istanbul, New York JFK, Madrid and from London Heathrow with plans to scale up across all of its flights by July, in addition to offering customers travelling from Dubai paperless verification of Covid-19 related medical records through its partnership with the Dubai Health Authority.