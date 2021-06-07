Dubai inks deal as it seeks to build suspended railway system

Dubai’s Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) has signed an agreement with Zhong Tang Sky Railway Group, a company that builds suspended railways, as part of the emirate’s endeavours to devise innovative transport solutions for the future.

“The signing of this MoU is part of RTA’s ongoing efforts to increase public transportation trips to 26 percent by 2030. Realising this objective requires developing advanced futuristic transport systems and improving the sustainable transport network in Dubai to encourage people and visitors to use public transport,” said Abdul Mohsen Ibrahim Younes, CEO of Rail Agency.

He added that the ultimate objective is for Dubai to rank as the best place for living and business, a destination for visitors, and the smartest and happiest city in the world.

“RTA is signing MoUs with a host of specialist companies in the development of suspended transport systems to identify the technologies used in this sort of mass transit means. We will be able to screen and obtain the best technologies and select the best systems for implementation in Dubai,” he said.

The use of this type of transport in Dubai aims to accelerate the mobility of people, provide affordable mobility solutions, encourage community members to use them and curb traffic congestion.

Dubai has set its heart on becoming the world’s most futuristic city by 2030. A driving part of this vision is becoming an ultra-liveable destination, powered and supported by sustainable, autonomous transport options.

It has also held talks with BeemCar, a UK-headquartered sky pod system whose CEO, Robin Brownsell, said last year that he envisages the concept going live in the “next three to four years”.

In February 2020, Dubai’s RTA signed an MoU with BeemCar to develop a personal rapid transport (PRT) system built on suspended transport technology.

A cross between a monorail and a ski lift, BeemCar’s pods travel five metres above level, at up to 50 km per hour.

The sky pods are designed to have low visual impact and are offgrid, using solar panels along its beams and support pillars.

The BeemCar team spent several months in 2019 scoping out the main traffic pain points in Dubai and looking at where potential riders may make use of PRT systems in areas which are currently only covered by car.

Last year, Dubai’s transport authority unveiled a map showing the proposed routes to be covered by Sky pods, a futuristic urban mobility scheme planned in the emirate.

The map indicated the Sky Pods will link Business Bay with Al Wasl and covers the areas around Burj Khalifa, Dubai International Financial Centre, Bay Avenue, Marasi Drive, across Sheikh Zayed Road towards Al Wasl district, City Walk, and Coca-Cola Arena.