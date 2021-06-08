Emirates relaunches UK passenger flights despite continued Covid restrictions

Emirates is to resume flights to London Heathrow from Tuesday, while passenger flights to Birmingham will take to the skies from June 15.

According to a post on the Dubai carrier’s website, the airline will be “accepting eligible travellers” for the flights.

Emirates joins Abu Dhabi-based Etihad Airways, which has also relaunched passenger flights to Heathrow, although it has been stressed that quarantine rules will apply as the UAE remains on the UK’s red list for travel.

Currently only British and Irish nationals, and passengers with residence rights for the UK will be permitted to travel into the UK from a red-list country.

The Emirates statement said: “Travel restrictions remain in place, and customers are advised to check the latest UK entry requirements.”

All passengers will be required to quarantine for 10 full days in a managed quarantine hotel – at a cost of £1,750 per adult – take a Covid-19 PCR test on or before day two and on or after day eight of quarantining, and follow the national restrictions.

All guests travelling from the UAE must pre-book a managed quarantine hotel within a 14-day period before arrival into London Heathrow.

Last month Arabian Business wrote an open letter to Grant Shapps, the UK’s Secretary of State for Transport, urging him to rethink the UAE’s Red List status so thousands of British families who live in the Emirates could reconnect with their loved ones, and so business and tourism travel could begin again.

A UK Department for Transport spokesperson told Arabian Business it was in “constant dialogue” with global partners, though the British government would not be drawn on details of any UAE talks.

“We wouldn’t confirm any talks we are having with any individual countries… we are always talking to all international partners. We are in constant communication with global partners and the science is always changing.

“We would never comment on the green list as the science is changing daily. The Joint Biosecurity Centre makes suggestions and we look at that every three weeks. The traffic light system is based on science data.”

Meanwhile, Kuwait is to launch direct flights to the UK from Sunday, June 13.

At a meeting of the cabinet on Monday it was agreed to task the Directorate General of Civil Aviation with organising the flights from Kuwait to London and back to Kuwait “at a rate of one per week for each airways company”, according to a statement posted by the Government Communication Centre on Twitter.

Kuwait is currently on the UK Government’s ‘amber list’, meaning anyone wishing to travel must produce a negative Covid-19 test before flying; they must book and pay for day two and day eight Covid travel tests – which have to be taken after arrival in England; and complete a passenger locator form.

On arrival in England, travellers must quarantine at home or in the place they are staying for ten days; and take a Covid test on or before day two and on or after day eight.

Bahrain moved to the UK’s red list from 4am on Tuesday.