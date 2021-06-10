UAE bars entry from three African countries amid Covid-19

The UAE has suspended entry for visitors from Zambia, Democratic Republic of the Congo, and Uganda from Friday for visitors who were in the four countries in the last 14 days before arriving in the Emirates, state news agency WAM reported on Thursday.

The move comes as the global pandemic continues to threaten lives and is the latest measure from the UAE as it continues its own battle against Covid-19.

The decision exempts transit flights coming to the UAE and heading towards these countries.

Flights between these countries and the UAE will continue to operate, allowing the transportation of passengers from the UAE to those countries, and some exempted groups will still be allowed entry to the UAE.

These groups include UAE citizens and their first degree relatives, and diplomatic missions accredited between the UAE and these countries, including administrators working in embassies, official delegations, chartered flights by businessmen provided that they receive prior approval, those holding golden and silver residency visas, holders of essential jobs according to the classification of the Federal Authority for Identity and Citizenship (ICA), as well as crews of foreign cargo and transit aircraft, provided that they obtain a negative Covid-19 PCR taken within 48 hours of departure and another one upon arrival. They will also have to quarantine until departure.

The UAE has one of the highest vaccination rates in the world, but continues to take steps to protect its population from new mutations. Flights from India remain suspended as well.