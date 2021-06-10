DP World unit agrees plan to build giant warehouse in Belgium to aid global trade

A subsidiary of Dubai-based DP World has announced it has entered into an agreement to build a 10,000 square metre warehouse near the Port of Genk in Belgium.

P&O Ferrymasters and Belgium-based Genk Green Logistics aims to further enhance the pan-European rail, road and warehousing network at a critical time for international trade and economic recovery.

The new facility is equipped with world-leading warehouse management systems and will enable customers to increase efficiency, have better visibility of their goods and expand storage capacity in their end-to-end supply chains, a statement said.

The warehouse is ideally positioned to accommodate the import and export of goods requiring storage for international deep-sea routes and to the United Kingdom via both the English Channel and North Sea.

The site’s transport links – including access to the Albert Canal and direct barging to P&O Ferrymasters’ parent company DP World’s terminal at Antwerp – will facilitate existing customers’ export of high-value industrial products to consumers throughout Europe and via onward connections to Russia, China and the United States, the statement added.

Mark Mulder, P&O Ferrymasters’ contract logistics director, said: “This new warehouse capacity at Genk is a vital addition to our port-centric logistics strategy and growing pan-European intermodal network. Specifically tailored to meet the evolving requirements of customers, the facility will provide the greater operational flexibility and capacity required to reinforce resilience in crucial, time-sensitive supply chains.”

He added: “P&O Ferrymasters’ ongoing development in Genk presents an ideal opportunity for prospective customers which need fast and reliable links to their markets. International trade is changing fast as we emerge from the pandemic and port-centric logistics will benefit the large number of businesses looking to reconfigure their supply chains.”

P&O is a pan-European ferry and logistics group and part of DP World. Its logistics business P&O Ferrymasters operates integrated road and rail links to countries across the continent including Italy, Poland, Germany, Spain and Romania, and facilitates the onward movement of goods to Europe from Asian countries via the Silk Road.