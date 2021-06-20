Dubai to reopen airport terminal, concourse as demand grows

Dubai Airports plans to reopen a terminal and concourse that were shut in March 2020 due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The facilities will open on June 24 “to accommodate the anticipated growth in travel demand in the coming weeks and months,” Dubai Airports said in an emailed statement.

@DXB’s Terminal 1 and Concourse D is to reopen June 24, the first time since facilities were closed in March 2020 due to Covid-19. The significant move signals the return of growth to Dubai and the UAE’s aviation and travel and tourism sectors. — Dubai Airports (@DubaiAirports) June 20, 2021

Opening up is crucial for Dubai International Airport, the busiest regional hub for international traffic before the pandemic, as it relies heavily on connecting passengers around the globe.

Sheikh Ahmed Bin Saeed Al Maktoum, Chairman of Dubai Airports said: “Dubai’s aviation sector has been at the forefront of a global campaign to restore vital international air services with the opening of quarantine-free travel corridors between the UAE and multiple countries around the world. This move signals our confidence that the outlook for the rest of the year and beyond is one of optimism, as well as being a clear indication of Dubai’s intent to lead the aviation industry in its efforts to enable social and economic recovery of the world. This reopening is a collaborative effort of the many stakeholders involved in the operation of the world’s largest international airport and we are delighted to be able to make this important step towards the restoration of full airport operations.”

The sheikhdom’s flagship carrier, Emirates, is also ramping up operations to accommodate demand over the summer. The carrier will have recovered about 90 percent of its pre-pandemic network by the end of July, it said in an earlier statement.

Opened in February 2016, the $1.2 billion Concourse D is linked to Terminal 1 by an airport train, and the combination of these two facilities provide world class service levels for an annual capacity of 18 million passengers.