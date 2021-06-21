Emirates keeps passenger flights from South Africa grounded until July 6, Nigerian flights suspended

Emirates Airline has announced that flights from South Africa will remain suspended until July 6.

According to a statement on the Dubai-based carrier’s website, the decision was taken “in line with government directives”.

Customers who have been to or connected through South Africa in the last 14 days will not be permitted on any Emirates flights bound for Dubai.

While daily passenger flights to Johannesburg will operate, outbound passenger services remain suspended.

South Africa’s initial suspension was announced in January following the discovery of a new variant of the Covid-19 virus and this has been extended on a number of occasions.

Meanwhile, Emirates has suspended all passenger flights to and from Nigeria (Lagos and Abuja) effective Monday, until further notice.

Passengers travelling to and from Lagos and Abuja will not be accepted for travel, while those who have been to or connected through Nigeria in the last 14 days are not permitted to board from any other point to the UAE.

Those impacted have been urged to either keep their ticket for future travel or contact their travel agent or Emirates for rebooking options.

This comes after the Supreme Committee of Crisis and Disaster Management in Dubai announced on Sunday that flights to Nigeria, India and South Africa would resume under strict Covid-19 health and safety protocols. It was scheduled to go into effect on Wednesday.