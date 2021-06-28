Emirates launches IATA Travel Pass to 10 cities with network roll-out imminent

Dubai-based Emirates Airline is offering the IATA Travel Pass to passengers travelling to 10 cities around the world, with plans to extend it to all routes across its network in the coming weeks.

The carrier also announced on Monday that it has partnered with AlHosn, the official UAE app for Covid-19-related contact tracing and health documentation.

Following a successful pilot in April, Emirates customers flying between Dubai and the following cities will be able to use the IATA Travel Pass: London, Barcelona, Madrid, Istanbul, New York JFK, Moscow, Frankfurt, Charles De Gaulle, and Amsterdam.

The pass allows access to the latest Covid-19-related travel information including the location of PCR test labs, while passengers can also manage their Covid-19 travel documentation such as vaccination and latest PCR test results.

Passengers on these flights will receive an SMS and email with the activation code and instructions on downloading the IATA Travel Pass app.

Adel Al Redha, Emirates’ chief operating officer, said: “Over the past months, we have really accelerated our biometric, contactless and digital travel verification projects to provide our customers with even greater convenience and assurance when they fly with Emirates.”

Emirates’ chief operating officer, Adel Al Redha

The IATA Travel Pass app is now available to both iOS and Android users, and can also be used by customers with non-biometric passports.

From July, Emirates will integrate the Alhosn app with its check-in systems, expanding on its existing integration with the Dubai Health Authority (DHA). This enables customers travelling from the UAE to benefit from the quick and convenient digital retrieval and verification of Covid-19 medical records, regardless of where in the UAE they had completed their vaccination, or Covid-19 PCR and antigen tests.

The IATA Travel Pass is a digital solution developed by the airline industry body, the International Air Transport Association (IATA). It aims to provide governments, airlines, laboratories and passengers with up-to-date information on Covid-19 related regulations, and facilitate the secure flow of necessary information amongst all stakeholders.