Emirates reveals new restrictions for Sri Lanka flights

Latest update surrounds passengers who have been in any GCC country over the last 14 days

Dubai-based Emirates Airline has issued flight restrictions for passengers travelling to Colombo, which are set to last for the next two weeks.

From Wednesday (June 30) until July 13, customers will not be accepted for travel on Emirates flights to the Sri Lankan capital, if they have been in any of the GCC countries – the UAE, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, Oman, Bahrain and Kuwait – for the past 14 days.

A statement on the carrier’s website said: “This restriction does not apply to customers who have transited in the above countries without leaving the airport’s transit area.”

Passengers are instructed that the options for cancelled bookings are: to keep the ticket for a future flight or to rebook to another date.

“Emirates regrets any inconvenience caused,” the statement added.

