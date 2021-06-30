Emirates ready to welcome over 450,000 passengers at DXB

Emirates Airline is expecting more than 450,000 passengers to travel from, to and through Terminal 3 at Dubai International Airport over the next two weekends, as summer travel ramps up despite continued Covid uncertainty over various travel restrictions to certain countries.

The Dubai-based carrier is ready to launch over 1,600 flights over this period, although high passenger traffic is forecast to start from today (Wednesday) and run through to July 12.

In addition, close to 100,000 passengers will be arriving into Dubai on Emirates flights to start their summer holidays during that same period, according to a statement from Dubai Media Office.

Customers are strongly urged to arrive at the airport at least three hours before their flight departure to avoid delays, and passengers are encouraged to build in extra time for their journey with expected heavy road traffic coming into Terminal 3.

Customers are encouraged to use Emirates’ self check-in and bag drop, with less queues and waiting time. — Emirates Airline (@emirates) June 30, 2021

Customers are also reminded to review the latest travel requirements to their booked destination, including whether forms, vaccination certificates or negative PCR tests are required on the Emirates Travel Hub, which has the latest information for every country on the airline’s route network.

The statement said: “Emirates customers can look forward to an easier and hassle-free airport experience with contactless check-in, its biometric path and enhanced digital verification of Covid-19 medical information. The airline has sharpened its focus on technologies and services that optimise passenger processing to minimise queues, for a fast-tracked experience that prioritises safety and efficiency.”

Customers can also utilise Emirates’ biometric path for a contactless journey via 18 check-in desks and seven biometric boarding gates.

.@Emirates is expecting more than 450,000 passengers to travel from, to and through T3 at @DXB over the next two weekends. All touchpoints are fully prepared to manage the increase in traffic, with protocols in place designed to enhance safety.https://t.co/oZlQn0zYUK pic.twitter.com/mqpHcFyAIQ — Dubai Media Office (@DXBMediaOffice) June 30, 2021

Earlier this week it was announced that Emirates had adopted the IATA Travel Pass on flights between Dubai and London, Barcelona, Madrid, Istanbul, New York JFK, Moscow, Frankfurt, Charles De Gaulle, and Amsterdam, allowing passengers to manage their Covid-19 travel documentation, including vaccination and latest PCR test results.

While in July, Emirates will also connect the Alhosn app with its check-in systems, in addition to its existing integration with the Dubai Health Authority (DHA).

Emirates will also be reopening its First Class Lounge in Concourse B for its customers on July 1.

Earlier this month, Dubai Airports reopened Terminal 1 and Concourse D that were shut in March 2020.