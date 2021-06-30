India’s latest flight ban extension labelled ‘shocking’ by leading travel official

The latest decision by India to extend a suspension of international commercial flights until July 31 has been described as “shocking” by one of the country’s leading travel and tourism operators.

The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) announced the extension in a circular on Wednesday.

It read: “In partial modification of circular dated 26-06-2020, the competent authority has further extended the validity of circular… regarding scheduled international commercial passenger services to and from India till 2359 hrs IST of July 31, 2021.”

However, Jay Bhatia – vice president – Travel Agents Association of India (TAAI), reacted with frustration to the latest setback for the industry.

He told Arabian Business: “It is shocking once again. It has been 16 months since flights have been closed. All destinations have commenced flights. The GoI (government of India) should now permit flights and leave it to the destinations including India to decide on the SoPs for the travellers to enter their country with RT-PCR or vaccinations.

“The travel and tourism stakeholders who are already in a bad shape were expecting international flights to resume, in vain.”

On Monday it was announced that India’s states were to start lifting restrictions amid a decline in coronavirus infections after the country suffered the world’s worst Covid-19 surge – India’s death toll is on course to exceed 400,000 this week.

Passenger services were initially suspended in March 2020 at the onset of the global pandemic amid country-wide lockdowns and movement restrictions, although domestic services resumed at the end of May last year.

Bhatia said: “We as TAAI, being the nodal and largest association in India, shall be once again appealing to the government to immediately permit opening of global airspace, bubble flights and also permit via points for underserved markets.”