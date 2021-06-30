Etihad Airways rolls out pre-flight Covid-19 document validation globally

Etihad Airways passengers can now validate their Covid-19 travel documents for routes across the Abu Dhabi-based carrier’s global network before arriving at the airport.

Etihad’s Verified to Fly travel document initiative is one measure the airline is taking to keep travellers safe as airlines globally work to find ways to prevent the spread of Covid-19.

The service is now available for the “vast majority of Etihad flights”, according to a statement released on Wednesday.

Skip the queues and get on the fast track to your flight! From 12 May, our new 'Verified to Fly' system will allow you to submit your COVID-19 travel documents for validation from the comfort of your own home. Find Out More: https://t.co/dHm0qC7NAe pic.twitter.com/jHYqqzpQXs — Etihad Airways (@etihad) May 11, 2021

Earlier trials of the system saw processing times at the check-in desk almost halved and the average queuing time for all guests reduced, the statement said.

Etihad passengers are encouraged to submit their documents when they book their flight, and once the submission has been checked by the Verified to Fly team, they will receive email notification if their documents meet government requirements.

“Verified to Fly has proven hugely popular with our guests, as they get a fast track experience when checking in at the airport if using Verified to Fly. Removing guesswork from the process, guests also value the assurance that when they arrive at the airport, they have already met all Covid-19 travel requirements,” said John Wright, vice president global airports and network operations, Etihad Airways.

Etihad is also one of several carriers that trialled the International Air Transport Association (IATA) Travel Pass.

The trial allowed travellers flying to Chicago, New York, Washington and Toronto from the UAE capital to create a ‘digital passport’ where their Covid-19 test results and other health records are stored.

In May, Etihad said they had no plans to restrict travel to only those who have been fully vaccinated against coronavirus.