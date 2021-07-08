DP World reveals plan to buy South Africa’s Imperial Logistics for $890m

Dubai-based DP World plans to buy South Africa’s Imperial Logistics Ltd. for $890 million, in what the port operator said would be its most significant acquisition in Africa so far.

The company plans to offer 66 rand ($4.60) per share, a 40 percent premium to Imperial’s closing price on Wednesday. The deal is expected to close by the first quarter of 2022.

“Imperial’s business strongly complements DP World existing footprint in Africa and Europe and will allow DP World to deliver a fully integrated end-to-end solution to cargo owners across a wider market,” it said in a statement on Thursday.

DP World is one of the world’s largest operators of marine ports and inland cargo terminals, stretching from gateways in London and Antwerp to hubs in Africa, Russia, India and the Americas.

The firm has been on an acquisition spree as it attempts to become a more diversified, integrated logistics company. It bought supply chain solutions provider Syncreon Holdings Ltd. last week for an enterprise value of $1.2 billion.

Meanwhile, DP World continues to look for ways to cut debt and is considering offering international investors a chance to buy into the Jebel Ali Free Zone, a prized asset that helped transform Dubai into a hub of global trade, people familiar with the matter have said.