German giant Hager to focus on electro-mobility in Middle East

Germany-based electrical installations Hager Group is zeroing in on electro-mobility among its major focus areas in the Middle East market and is currently in talks with industry players and bodies to drive its innovative solutions for electric vehicles (EVs), a senior company executive said.

The company is also in the process of sewing up an aggressive market expansion strategy in the power sector with a slew of product launches in the project and retail segments in the Middle East region, where the electricity demand is set to triple by 2050 in comparison to 2018.

“Our focus [in the Middle East market] in the coming years will be electro-mobility, smart living, energy management and digital platforms to reinforce our position in the industry,” Alaa Mousa, sales director Middle East, Hager, told Arabian Business.

“[In electro-mobility] we at Hager have different solutions for EVs, and we are in talks and engagements with different bodies to introduce our solutions. This is certainly going to make space for Hager or any other brand involved,” Mousa revealed.

Mousa, however, did not disclose the names of the companies or industry bodies with which Hager is currently engaged with in talks for launching EV solutions.

On Hager’s expansion plans in the power sector, Mousa said: “We are currently among the top players in the market and our aim is to achieve year-on-year double digit growth.

“For the project business, we aim to grow steadily by three times the GDP growth in the next five years,” Mousa said.

The Hager senior executive said the company’s business has been predominantly growing in the retail business also, which is its core market segment.

“It is our legacy business where we are known as the ‘kings of the souq’ in many countries like the UAE, Qatar, Egypt and Oman, with a considerable market share,” Mousa said.

Alaa Mousa, Sales Director – Middle East, Hager Group.

The power market in the Middle East and Africa region is expected to grow at a compounded annual growth rate of more than 3 percent during 2020-2025. By 2050, the electricity demand of the Middle East is expected to triple in comparison to 2018, according to Mordor Intelligence report.

“What will drive the growth for the power [sector] are various factors such as growing demand due to increasing population and the fast-scale growth of urbanisation and electrification.

“Population growth is driving the demand for air conditioning, water and infrastructure, which are in turn fuelling demand for electricity,” the Hager senior executive said.

Mousa also revealed the company has plans for a series of new product launches to drive its growth in line with the predicted surge in electricity demand in the region.

“For Middle East, we have localised as well as global launches in the pipeline – from homebuilt main distributions panel, ‘unimes.ME’ to smart MCCBs ‘H3+’, catering to the project and energy management segment. For the retail segment, we have an affordable range of wiring accessories to be launched by the end of the fourth quarter 2021,” Mousa said.

Mousa also revealed that Hager’s business in the Middle East region, particularly in the UAE, is promising, given the strategies and initiatives that support investments in these countries.

Mousa also revealed that the Dubai Expo 2020 was creating many opportunities for different markets, and also for developers.

“We also see an alignment on the 10-year strategies that have been launched by many governments [in the region], to invest in different markets, infrastructure, smart cities, smart living and green energy.”

“This looks promising and looks like the light at the end of the tunnel after all the roadblocks we have had with Covid,” the Hager senior executive said.

According to a latest Mordor Intelligence report, Saudi Arabia is leading the power market in the Middle East with the highest electricity consumption, and with a pipeline of new projects and increasing demand, the country is expected to continue to dominate in the near future.

In 2020 alone, the Saudi Electricity Company (SEC) approved about SAR37 billion for its projects despite the Covid-19 pandemic.

In 2017, the UAE launched ‘Energy Strategy 2050’, which is considered the first unified energy strategy in the country that is based on supply and demand.

The strategy aims to increase the contribution of clean energy in the total energy mix from 25 percent to 50 percent by 2050.