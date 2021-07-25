Emirates extends flight ban from India, Bangladesh, Pakistan and Sri Lanka

The move, which is in line with directives issued by the UAE Government, also applies to passengers who have connected through the four countries in the last 14 days, who will “not be accepted to travel from any other point to the UAE”, according to a statement on the carrier’s website.

UAE nationals, holders of UAE Golden Visas and members of diplomatic missions who comply with updated Covid‑19 protocols, are exempt and may be accepted for travel.

The statement said: “Our contact centres are experiencing a greater volume of calls than anticipated. If your call is not related to travel within the next 48 hours, please consider calling back later.

“If your flight has been cancelled or impacted by route suspensions due to Covid‑19 restrictions, you don’t need to call us immediately for rebooking. You can simply hold on to your Emirates ticket and when flights resume, get in touch with us or your booking office to make new travel plans.”