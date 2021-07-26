Saudi-backed Lucid Group rings Nasdaq bell as it begins trading

Saudi-backed Lucid Group on Monday rang the opening bell on the Nasdaq Global Select Market, marking the luxury car maker’s first official day of trading as a publicly listed company.

Its Class A common stock and public warrants are listed under the new ticker symbols ’LCID‘ and ’LCIDW’, respectively, according to a statement from the group.

“Lucid’s mission is to truly mass industrialise electric cars and electric powertrain systems through the development of the most advanced technology imaginable,” said Peter Rawlinson, CEO and CTO, Lucid Group.

Peter Rawlinson, CEO and CTO, Lucid Group.

“Lucid Air represents the next generation of electric vehicles and creates new standards for interior comfort, range, efficiency and power. We are on track to meet our projected deliveries for the next two years, and we look forward to delighting our customers around the world with the best electric vehicles ever created.”

The company has over 11,000 paid reservations for its Lucid Air, which it says can travel in excess of 500 miles on a single charge, and is on schedule to deliver its luxury electric vehicle in the second half of 2021.

Earlier this week, Lucid completed its merger with Churchill Capital Corp IV, in a deal that brought in $4.4 billion that the company – now called Lucid Group, Inc. – will use to accelerate its growth and increase manufacturing capacity. The reverse merger represented the biggest injection of capital into Lucid since Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund invested more than $1bn in 2018.

Michael S. Klein, chairman and CEO of Churchill Capital Corp IV, prior to the business combination, said: “Lucid has industry-leading technology, clear demand for its products, and is on track to deliver revenue-generating cars to customers in the second half of this year.”

Lucid plans to have as many as 20 retail locations by year-end.

This month, chief financial officer Sherry House said on a call with investors that the Newark, California-based company also plans to accelerate its factory expansion to meet demand and add a dedicated assembly line for its next model, an electric SUV. Funds from the merger will allow Lucid to speed up capital expenditures.

Lucid also plans to have as many as 20 retail locations by year-end and reiterated ambitions to enter the energy storage market.