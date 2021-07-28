Etihad extends India flight suspension to August

Etihad Airways has announced that it has suspended incoming India flights to Abu Dhabi until August 2.

The news, which was posted via the carrier’s social media channel, follows a previous flight ban that the UAE Government had set until July 31.

The flight ban to Abu Dhabi was expected to be lifted on Thursday this week.

Passengers who have transited through India, even if on trips originally departing from other countries, in the 14 days prior to their arrival to the UAE, will also be denied entry.

We've just received confirmation that flights from India are suspended till the 2nd August, and we are not entirely sure if this will be extended as it depends on the authorities. You may not see availability on the website because of the schedule uncertainty. *Sky — Etihad Help (@EtihadHelp) July 26, 2021

The National Emergency Crisis and Disaster Management Authority (NCEMA) originally announced a ten day travel ban on flights coming from India on April 24, 2021 due to the rapidly worsening rates of Covid-19 infections in the country. There have been several extensions enforced since then.

India saw Covid case numbers spike in April, reaching a peak on May 6, when over 414,000 new cases were reported, according to the Covid-19 Data Repository by the Centre for Systems Science and Engineering (CSSE) at Johns Hopkins University.

The CSSE also reported that Indian Covid rates began to plateau at around 40,000 new cases a day at the beginning of July, and rates have remained generally consistent since.

India reported 43,654 new cases of coronavirus within the last 24 hours. The nation’s case total is currently standing at 31.44 million infections.

The country has counted 640 new Covid-related deaths in the last 24 hours, with total number of deaths standing at 422,022.

Emirates Airline has extended its suspension of flights from India, Bangladesh, Pakistan and Sri Lanka until July 31.

UAE nationals, golden and silver residency visa holders and members of diplomatic missions who are cooperative with COVID-19 protocols are exempt from both the Etihad and Emirates bans.