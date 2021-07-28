UAE’s DP World reports strong Q2 2021 results with 17.1% volume growth

While Dubai-based DP World Limited experienced positive results in the second quarter of 2021, its growth rates are expected to moderate in the second half of the year amidst rising concerns that a second wave of the pandemic could disrupt the global economy, according to the global giant’s CEO.

The multinational logistics company handled 19.7 million TEU (twenty-foot equivalent units) across its global portfolio of container terminals in Q2 2021, with gross container volumes increasing by 17.6 percent year-on-year on a reported basis and 17.1 percent like-for-like.

“We are delighted to report another strong volume performance with Q2 2021 growth accelerating to 17.1 percent year-on-year, and up 7.3 percent compared to Q2 2019, which highlights the strength of the underlying market,” said Sultan Ahmed Bin Sulayem, group chairman and chief executive officer of DP World.

“Growth continued to be broad-based with all our regions delivering a robust performance, with India being exceptionally strong. Encouragingly, the recent volume improvement at our flagship port of Jebal Ali continued into Q2 2021 with throughput growth accelerating to 4.2 percent year-on-year.”

Bin Sulayem added: “Looking ahead, the near-term outlook remains positive, but we do expect growth rates to moderate in the second half of 2021. Furthermore, we remain mindful that the Covid-19 pandemic and geopolitical uncertainty could once-again disrupt the global economic recovery.”

All regions delivered a strong performance in Q2 2021, especially terminals in India, Europe, Australia and Americas.

Jebel Ali port handled 3.4 million TEU in Q2 2021, up 4.2 percent year-on-year. For the first six months of the year DP World handled 38.6 million TEU, with gross container volumes increasing by 13.9 percent year-on-year on a reported basis and 13.3 percent like-for-like.

At a consolidated level, DP World’s terminals handled 11.4 million TEU in the second quarter of this year, increasing 18.2 percent on a reported basis and up 17.3 percent like for like.

“Overall, we continue to make good progress on our strategy to deliver supply chain solutions to beneficial cargo owners and are focused on growing profitability while managing growth capex. The strong start to 2021 leaves us well placed to deliver an improved full year performance and we remain focused on delivering our 2022 targets,” said Bin Sulayem.