Kuwait Ports Authority unveils plans for Middle East’s first city for electric car manufacturers

Kuwait Ports Authority has approved a proposal to establish the region’s first city to serve electric vehicle makers, EV City, according to a statement released this week.

In line with Kuwait’s Vision 2035 economic diversification plan, the project aims to cement the country’s position as a financial and commercial hub through increasing its competitiveness and investment attractiveness.

Kuwait Ports Authority general manager, Yousef al-Abdullah al-Sabah, noted that the port is able to provide all logistics services, as well as certain infrastructure, to the biggest global companies manufacturing electric cars, given that electric car makers do not use local distributors or dealers and sell their vehicles directly to consumers.

The design and construction tendering process will be held during the 2021/2022 fiscal year, noted al-Sabah.

Last month, Kuwait Ports Authority announced plans to create logistics cities in a bid to support local trade and attract increased foreign investment into the country.

According to a report on state-run news agency KUNA, sprawling logistics cities are to be built on recently acquired lands, which stretch over two million square metres.