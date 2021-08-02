Emirates’ home check-in services flying in July

Over 2,500 Emirates customers took advantage of the Dubai-based carrier’s home check-in services throughout July.

The airline has revealed that the service, which enables passengers departing from Dubai to quickly and efficiently complete the check-in process in the comfort of their home and enjoy a swift and smooth journey through the airport, was most typically booked for groups of four to five people, with travellers’ most popular destinations being Amman (Jordan), Beirut (Lebanon) and Male (Maldives).

Thursdays and the Eid long weekend were particularly busy with up to 130 home check-ins completed and 150 pieces of baggage delivered to the airport a day across Dubai.

Emirates said that 400 home check-ins were for repeat customers who had already taken advantage of the service before.

A statement said: “During the safe and convenient home check-in process, customer-oriented agents check in travellers for their flights, issue boarding passes, weigh and tag their sanitised baggage and ensure these are delivered to the airport and loaded onto the aircraft.”

Emirates customers can easily book their home check-in service on emirates.com up to 24 hours before their flight and receive the service up to eight hours before scheduled departure time.