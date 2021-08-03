Etihad Rail and Western Bainoona Group pen huge commercial partnership deal

Etihad Rail and Western Bainoona Group have inked one of the largest commercial partnership deals for Stage Two of the UAE’s National Rail Network.

Under the agreement, Etihad Rail will deliver rail freight services to the group for their construction materials from Western Bainoona Group’s facilities in Fujairah to Abu Dhabi and Dubai.

The deal, signed on Tuesday, will see 4.5 million tonnes of Western Bainoona Group’s aggregates transported annually on 643 trains.

Mohamed Al Marzooqi, executive director of Rail Relations sector at Etihad Rail, said: “We will be providing fast, smooth, and integrated transport solutions for the company’s products from Fujairah to the logistics hubs in ICAD and Dubai Industrial City, strengthening the group’s business.”

The trains will be around one kilometre in length and Etihad Rail is allocating 70 wagons for each train, with an approximate capacity of 7,000 tonnes per trip. According to a statement on Tuesday, the partnership will reduce road traffic by 120,000 truck trips annually.

Mohammed Khalfan Al Hameli, chairman of Western Bainoona Group, added: “In sum, the network will enhance the capacity of companies operating across the UAE. Companies can develop their business by redirecting assets and reducing transportation costs, efficiently utilising their time and resources to become active players in the development of the UAE.”

Construction by Etihad Rail of facilities at ICAD and Dubai Industrial City continues, providing advanced logistical infrastructure in both Abu Dhabi and Dubai.

The UAE’s National Rail Network is one of the largest infrastructure undertakings in the UAE.