With $126bn in losses, airline industry confirms 2020 as the worst year on record for struggling sector

The aviation sector in the Middle East continues to take a hit as a newly released report by the International Air Transport Association (IATA) confirmed that 2020 was the worst year on record for the industry.

The IATA World Air Transport Statistics (WATS) report showcased performance figures for 2020, demonstrating the devastating impacts on global air transport during that year as a result of the Covid-19 crisis.

According to the publication, the Middle East region was reported to have suffered the largest proportion of losses in terms of passenger traffic with a drop of 71.5 percent in revenue passenger kilometres (RPK) compared to 2019, followed by Europe (-69.7 percent) and the African region (-68.5 percent).

The Middle East region also ranked lowest globally in terms of total passengers carried by airlines, at eight million passengers, a decrease of 67.6 percent from 2019.

The report further stated that the largest drop in passenger demand (RPK) was seen in routes within the Far East, with the Middle East reporting a 73.6 percent drop from 2019.

Dubai-based Emirates Airlines announced its first year of loss in over 30 years, in June this year.

In June of this year, Dubai-based Emirates Airlines announced its first year of loss in over 30 years, with total revenues declining by 66 percent for the financial year 2020-21. The results were fully attributed to the impacts of Covid-19-related flight and travel restrictions.

Emirates also reported a 58 percent decline in total passenger and cargo capacity to 24.8bn available tonne-kilometres (ATKMs) at the end of 2020-21.

Similarly, Etihad Airlines recorded a 76 percent decrease in passengers carried throughout the year, reaching 4.2m compared to 17.5m in 2019, as a result of lower demand and reduced flight capacity caused by the global downturn in commercial aviation.

Globally, IATA reported that 1.8bn passengers flew in 2020, a decrease of 60.2 percent compared to the 4.5bn who flew in 2019. Industry-wide air travel demand dropped by 65.9 percent year-on-year, and industry overall losses totaled $126bn.

“2020 was a year that we’d all like to forget. But analyzing the performance statistics for the year reveals an amazing story of perseverance. At the depth of the crisis in April 2020, 66 percent of the world’s commercial air transport fleet was grounded as governments closed borders or imposed strict quarantines. A million jobs disappeared. And industry losses for the year totaled $126bn.” said Willie Walsh, IATA’s director general.

“Many governments recognized aviation’s critical contributions and provided financial lifelines and other forms of support. But it was the rapid actions by airlines and the commitment of our people that saw the airline industry through the most difficult year in its history.”

American Airlines, one of the world’s largest carriers, ranked first among five leading airlines based on total scheduled passenger kilometers flown (124bn), followed by China Southern Airlines (110.7bn), and Delta Air Lines (106.5bn).