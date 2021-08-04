Retail major Landmark inks Dubai Metro stations naming rights deal

Dubai’s Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) on Wednesday said it has granted the naming rights of two metro stations to retail major Landmark Group.

The agreement entitles the group’s two leading retail brands – Max Fashion and Centrepoint – to benefit from significant advertising assets at Al Rashdiya and Al Jaffliya stations

Jaffliya Station will be renamed Max Fashion while Al Rashdiya Station will be renamed Centrepoint, a statement said.

“This agreement is an important step towards establishing a strategic partnership with Landmark Group… These stations have strategic significance as Al Rashidiya is the starting station of the Red Line and Al Jaffiliya Station is a vibrant business destination. Thus, it offers an excellent opportunity for the group to align its brands with key destinations in Dubai,” said Ibrahim Al Haddad, director of Commercial and Investment, Strategy and Corporate Governance Sector, RTA.

He added: “RTA believes the private sector has a vital role to play in stimulating the domestic economic growth through sharing knowledge and expertise, which will generate job prospects across the board. We are therefore focused on forging long-term investments with the private sector.”

“By taking the naming rights of the two very popular metro stations, our very loved brands, Centrepoint and Max, can get even closer to our customers and connect with them through new and innovative experiences,” said Renuka Jagtiani (pictured below), chairwoman and CEO, Landmark Group.

RTA is embarking on a campaign with Hypermedia, the official partner for Metro assets investment, marketing and outdoor advertising management until October to change the names of the two stations on outdoor signs as well as the smart and electronic systems of the public transport network, including the audio announcement on board the metro carriages.