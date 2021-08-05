Dubai’s Aramex sees profits slide 31% amid digital investment and Covid impact

Dubai-based courier and logistics company Aramex announced on Thursday their financial results for the first half (H1) of 2021, reporting a net profit decline of 31 percent to AED 111.5 million ($30.4m), compared to AED 161.8m ($44.1m) in the corresponding period last year.

The loss was attributed to the business’s investment in its digital transformation, as well as evolving consumer and industry trends driven by the disruptive impacts of the Covid-19 pandemic.

According to an official statement from the company, revenues increased 23 percent year-on-year to AED2.996bn compared to AED2.445bn in H1 2020.

The increase in revenue was driven by rising demand for cross border e-commerce services and growth in the freight forwarding and logistics business.

The company added that it maintained a “strong balance sheet” with a negative net debt position of AED300m ($81.7m).

Othman Aljeda, CEO of Aramex, said: “The pandemic accelerated consumers’ online shopping behaviors and we were able to immediately capitalise on the shifting trends because our strategically-located global hubs enabled us to efficiently handle and deliver shipments from and to all over the world.

“Our freight forwarding business witnessed a swift recovery to better than pre-pandemic levels thanks to our operational and commercial readiness to service the strong rebound in cyclical industries, specifically oil & gas and retail.”

Commenting on the outlook for the remainder of 2021, he added: “We anticipate cross-border e-commerce activity to continue growing at a healthy pace and expect the global economic recovery will be sustained. As a facilitator of global e-commerce and trade, Aramex is well positioned to benefit from those growth drivers for the remainder of 2021.”