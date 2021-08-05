Seeing amber: Will the new ruling restore UAE-UK air travel to its former glory?

It’s been a long and harrowing half-year for the UAE’s air carriers as they stoically battled the turbulence of Britain’s traffic light travel system. There was an almost-audible sigh of relief from the country’s business community when it was announced on Wednesday that the Emirates would be removed from Britain’s red list – where it has languished, somewhat spuriously, since late-January.

Despite the Emirates having one of the world’s highest vaccination rates at 70 percent, low infection rates, and fastidious Covid-19 protection programmes, the country endured hammering economic losses as a consequence of the red list ruling which mandated all UAE travellers to spend 10 days in a quarantine hotel upon arrival in Britain.

During the first half of this year, flight bookings between the UK and the UAE were just eight percent of pre-pandemic levels, according to aviation analytics firm ForwardKeys.

But from Sunday August 8, fully vaccinated British travellers will now be able to travel freely to the UAE with no return restrictions, representing a massive – and sorely awaited – boon for the UAE tourism industry.

Under the same relaxed amber list ruling, double vaccinated UAE residents can now travel to the UK and choose to quarantine in a hotel, with friends or at home. They can also take a Covid test on day five to shorten isolation time. It remains to be seen when fully jabbed UAE residents will be able to enter Britain with no restrictions, as recently announced for their EU and US counterparts.

A day of hope

However, the amber list upgrade ruling offers much hope for what was once the busiest air route in the world. According to aviation analytics firm OAG, the Dubai-London Heathrow travel corridor scheduled 190,365 seats in the first week of January 2021 when it was briefly removed from the red list for around two months.

Bradley Jones, executive director, UK-UAE Business Council, said: “We are delighted that the UAE will be moving to the amber list. Business travel between the two countries is really going to take off again,” he said, adding that the ruling is perfectly timed with many important events taking place over the next few month, such as Dubai Expo and Glasgow’s COP26.

While Joe Hepworth, director, OCO Middle East, and founder of the British Centres for Business (BCB), added: “This is really welcome news which immediately changes the landscape for UK business travellers wanting to visit the UAE. We know of lots of companies who have been desperate to travel all year for whom this is now possible, and I expect to see an immediate surge in visitors and meetings.

“I really hope that this is further extended to allow UAE residents access the other way into the UK (through recognition and validation of vaccines administered here) which would be the full game changer.”

But naturally, the sector that will most welcome Britain’s amber list upgrade is the airline industry. It’s no overstatement to say that Emirates, Etihad and British Airways – along with all global airlines – have endured the biggest collective bashing in aviation history, losing billions hand-over-fist as countries were shuttered.

Dubai’s state-owned airline Emirates, which saw total passenger and cargo capacity decline by 58 percent over the past year, welcomed the UAE amber listing but also called for a green list upgrade.

“We welcome the decision to add the UAE to the UK’s amber list, reflecting the extensive steps that have been taken to mitigate the spread of the virus in the UK and UAE,” said Adnan Kazim, Emirates’ chief commercial officer.

“Given the low numbers of coronavirus cases in the UAE, the extensive testing at Dubai International Airport, and the careful health and safety measures in place across the passenger journey, we hope to see the UAE moving to the green list soon,” he said.

As the Middle East’s largest airline, Emirates used to operate roughly 20 flights a day to the UK, but that has been slashed by around 80 percent since the pandemic.

While Emirates will increase capacity in line with new amber list-fuelled demand, it’s unlikely to be anything like the pre-pandemic levels of capacity, cautioned a spokesperson for StratAero Research.

“UAE airlines, notably Emirates and Etihad, will begin in earnest to ramp up flights which, in turn, will boost freight capacity too… but while demand is there, yield will not be,” StratAero Research added. “Critically, Emirates for example, will not throw all that capacity on – with lower capacity, it could try to hike fares to offset lower yield and lower business class demand to pull in more revenue. This sort of strategy isn’t new and happens everywhere.”

According to John Grant, partner at aviation consulting firm Midas Aviation, reaching pre-pandemic levels of demand will happen over a course of years, not months.

“Leisure travellers will have made alternate travel plans, given that the UK is in the summer holiday season. And in part that is also a pointer to business demand being unlikely to return before October at the earliest,” Grant said, adding that fellow newly-announced Gulf amber destinations Qatar and Bahrain would also see a “strong bounce back”.

John Grant, partner at consultancy firm Midas Aviation.

A Qatar Airways spokesperson said: “We welcome the latest positive news around Qatar’s movement to the UK amber list. We anticipate a significant flow of bookings over the coming days, as many travellers will want to take advantage of this development to reconnect with UK-based family and friends, or simply visit the country for tourism and business purposes.”

Sean Doyle, British Airways’ chairman and CEO, said: “This week we’ve witnessed emotional airport scenes as restrictions for fully vaccinated travellers from the US and EU were finally lifted, allowing loved ones to safely reunite.

“We urge the government to go further, end uncertainty and allow people to benefit from our world-leading vaccination programme. The UK’s economic recovery is reliant on a thriving travel sector and right now we’re lagging behind Europe, with our more stringent testing requirements and a red list significantly broader than our European peers.”

Paul Charles, CEO of travel consultancy The PC Agency, said: “The decision to take the Gulf hubs off the red list will be a major catalyst for growth, enabling a huge amount of transit traffic, as well as direct passengers, to return.

“It will enable Emirates, Qatar Airways and Etihad in particular to ramp up capacity with more confidence. The summer period is mostly lost but at least there can be more planning for the final quarter of the year, and winter schedules prepared with greater visibility.”

Linus Bauer, founder and managing director of Bauer Aviation Advisory, described the decision to move the UAE to the amber list as a “great step in the right direction” to restore air travel.

“Putting the UAE on the red list for quite a long period has caused a lot of damage to the UAE-UK market and beyond,” he said.

“It will still have a negative influence on the overall confidence to travel between the UAE and the UK – unless the Emirates is moved to the green list in the near future. However, the amber upgrade will kickstart the recovery of traffic between both countries.”

Linus Bauer, founder and managing director of Bauer Aviation Advisory

Wes Schwalje, COO of Dubai-based research firm Tahseen Consulting, said the UAE–UK travel corridor is an essential trade route for both countries.

Prior to the pandemic, the UK was Dubai and Abu Dhabi’s third largest tourism source market with 1.5 million British travellers coming to the UAE, according to government tourism board VisitBritain.

The UK also receives around 550,000 annual inbound tourists from the UAE, with July to December being the peak season.

“These inbound travellers are particularly critical to London’s economy as UAE inbound annual spend is the ninth highest amongst all UK travellers and the capital remains a preferred destination for dining and shopping,” said Schwalje.

The re-establishment of travel links is also critical to maintaining momentum in the UAE-UK free trade agreement discussions, the Tahseen Consulting COO said.

“The tit-for-tat surrounding Covid traffic light system rankings has also become a thorn in the side of negotiating parties,” he added.