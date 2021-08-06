Soaring transport prices drive inflation in Saudi Arabia in Q2

Saudi Arabia’s inflation rate is forecast to hit 3.7 percent this year, easing to 1.5 percent in 2022, according to Jadwa Investment.

According the latest General Authority for Statistics (GaStat) June inflation release, prices rose by 6.2 percent year-on-year and by 0.2 percent month-on-month.

Overall in Q2, prices rose by an average of 5.7 percent, compared to 5.3 percent in Q1, with food and beverage prices rising by an average of 7.9 percent year-on-year in Q2 compared to 11.2 percent in Q1 as most food product prices trended lower.

“Looking ahead, given the upward trend in global inflationary pressure, we expect this to transmit into local prices as well, especially so given the high number of imported items contained within the consumer price index basket,” said Jadwa in a new research note.

“As a result, we have maintained our inflation forecast for full year 2021 at 3.7 percent and 1.5 percent for full year 2022,” it added.

Housing and utilities prices in Saudi Arabia declined by an average of 2.5 percent year-on-year in Q2 compared to -2.1 percent in Q1, as the rentals segment continued to decline.

Meanwhile transportation prices rose sharply, by an average of 18.9 percent year-on-year in Q2, mainly affected by higher gasoline prices.

Consumer spending – point of sale plus e-commerce transactions and ATM withdrawals – grew by an average of 28 percent in Q2 year-on-year, affected by a low base year effect, when lockdowns were implemented in Q2 of last year, in addition to rises in April and May, which coincided with the holy month of Ramadan.