Wizz Air ramps up its recruitment, plans to hire 4,600 new pilots by 2030

Wizz Air on Sunday revealed plans to hire 4,600 new pilots by 2030, ramping up its pilot recruitment drive as it looks to meet its ambitious post-Covid growth plans.

The leading low cost European airline has already trained over 150 additional pilots to surpass pre-Covid capacity this summer and aims to recruit over 300 more by the end of this year.

Pilots joining Wizz Air will operate the airline’s Airbus A320 and A321 aircraft on over 800 routes, to 191 destinations in 49 countries.

Wizz Air is also committed to more than tripling the size of its fleet, with 500 Airbus aircraft expected in the next 10 years, according to an official statement by the carrier.

“We are pleased to be recruiting for thousands of new pilot positions at an exciting time for Wizz Air, as we continue to grow our presence across Europe and beyond,” said Heiko Holm, COO of Wizz Air.

Wizz Air is also welcoming applications from first officers, as well as those with no flying experience at all, via its Pilot Academy Program which gives aspiring pilots the opportunity to obtain a commercial pilot’s license.

“Whether a seasoned pilot with 20 years’ experience, or an aspiring pilot with no previous aviation experience, we are committed to supporting our crew with a clear career path and opportunities to quickly develop,” Holm added.

The airline has opened 18 new bases and commenced over 300 new routes across its network in the past year.