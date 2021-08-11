Etihad Cargo reclaims 90% of pre-Covid destinations

Etihad Cargo, the cargo and logistics arm of Abu Dhabi’s Etihad Aviation Group, has reclaimed 90 percent of its pre-Covid destinations and recorded a 20 percent increase in tonnage compared to the same period in 2019.

The UAE carrier currently services 72 network destinations across the Middle East, Asia, Europe, Africa and the Americas. Its active fleet of 65 aircraft operate 430 weekly rotations, in addition to charter flights which service demand across non-network destinations.

In the past month, Etihad Airways introduced flights to Malaga, Mykonos, Santorini, Phuket and Vienna, providing additional belly-hold capacity between Europe and Asia.

“Record loads have recently been achieved on a number of Asian flights, including more than 58,000 kg from Dhaka and 52,000 kg from Ho Chi Minh,” said Martin Drew, senior vice president sales and cargo, Etihad Aviation Group. “These loads, with increased capacity enabled by cabin loading, were bound for Middle Eastern and European destinations via Etihad Cargo’s Abu Dhabi hub – a clear demonstration of the carrier’s determination to continue facilitating a global trade recovery.”

Etihad Airways yesterday reported a core operating loss for the first half of 2021, but month-on-month passenger volumes have grown 10 percent since the airline restarted passenger operations in July 2020 after halting flights to stem the spread of Covid-19.

Passenger revenue came in at $0.3 billion, down by 68 percent year-on-year from $1bn as new variants Covid-19 emerge and the virus continues to spread. However, the dip in passenger revenue was offset by strong performance in cargo operations, with a 44 percent year-on-year increase in freight carried in H1 2021 (365,500 tonnes) and a 56 percent year-on-year increase in revenue ($0.8 billion).