Emirates flight returns to Dubai as Taliban encircles Kabul

An Emirates flight from Dubai abandoned its landing in Kabul and returned to the emirate on Sunday as Taliban militants encircled Afghanistan’s capital city.

“Due to the unforeseen temporary closure of the runway at the time of Emirates’ approach at Hamid Karzai International Airport, Emirates flight EK 640 to Kabul operating on 15 August has returned back to Dubai,” the state-owned airline said.

Flydubai, also owned by Dubai’s government, temporarily suspended its operations to Kabul. A spokesperson said: “We will continue to monitor the situation and revise our plans in line with the directives from the authorities. We will be in touch with the passengers regarding their refund and rebooking options.”

An Air India Airbus SE A320neo, from Delhi to Kabul, also circled over the city for several minutes before landing at 2:32pm local time, 45 minutes after its scheduled arrival time, according to FlightRadar24.

Fighters from the militant group entered the outskirts of Kabul on Sunday as the US and other nations rushed to evacuate their citizens. Taliban forces now hold all of Afghanistan’s border crossings, leaving Kabul airport as the only route out, the Associated Press reported.