UAE aviation authority orders suspension of flights to Afghanistan

In a statement the authority said it is “closely monitoring” developments in Afghanistan and “assessing the current situation, in coordination with relevant authorities and the UAE’s national carriers, to ensure the safe operations of the country’s airlines”.

The GCAA added that the safety and security of civil aviation was a priority.

It comes after Dubai-based airlines Emirates and Flydubai both suspended operations to and from Afghanistan earlier this week.

The US is in talks with the Taliban as it seeks to restore order over Afghanistan’s main airport and help forge a political settlement after the militant group took Kabul and the country’s president fled.

The US wants to make sure the Taliban understands that any attempt to target the US as it evacuates will be met with a “swift and decisive response”, State Department spokesman Ned Price said told a briefing, adding that discussions are taking place both in Kabul and Doha, Qatar. “We have engaged with the Taliban, we have had discussions. I would say some of those discussions have been productive.”

Desperate scenes played out on Monday at Kabul’s international airport, the only area still under US control, with the Associated Press reporting that at least seven people were killed as thousands rushed to exit Afghanistan. Videos circulating on social media showed hundreds of people swarming the tarmac as countries including the US seek to evacuate their diplomats and other nationals.

* With Bloomberg