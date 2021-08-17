UAE amber ruling could jumpstart UK air traffic to 60% of pre-pandemic levels – experts

As the UAE revs up air traffic capacity following its long-awaited UK amber listing on August 8 , experts have predicted a surge in bilateral travel demand, albeit tempered by ongoing Asian Covid-19 variant concerns.

According to John Grant, partner at aviation analysis firm Midas Aviation, the UK-UAE air route could see traffic reach around 60 percent of pre-pandemic levels by the end of the year. Both Emirates and Etihad revealed plans to ramp up their respective capacities last week.

Emirates announced it would be operating 73 weekly flights into the UK by October, including a six-times-a-day Heathrow operation; double-daily A380 flights to Manchester, 10 weekly services to Birmingham and daily services to Glasgow.

From August 11 Emirates has served Heathrow with three daily A380 flights. By mid-October, the airline will have restored its operations to six daily flights, of which four will be served by the A380.

The Dubai-owned carrier has now resumed passenger services to more than 120 destinations, recovering close to 90 percent of its pre-pandemic network.

Abu Dhabi’s Etihad Airways also resumed passenger flights to London and Manchester from August 8, following the addition of the UAE to the UK’s amber air travel list.

The airline said its three daily flights to London’s Heathrow have been scheduled to provide guests with a choice of departures and arrivals and all 28 weekly services between Abu Dhabi and the UK will be operated using the Boeing 787 Dreamliner aircraft.

Both Emirates and Etihad have resumed flights to the UK since the UAE was moved onto the ‘amber list’.

“In the here and now, UAE airlines have to play the hand they are dealt,” a spokesperson for UK-based aviation consulting firm StratAero Research told Arabian Business. “It’s clear the local carriers want to monetise what demand is out there because there’s absolutely no certainty that things will last given the constantly-changing pandemic backdrop.”

Cautious optimism

Grant urged UAE airlines to remain cautious amid a constantly shifting global health landscape.

“The UK government has already shown that it is capable of putting back restrictions at a moment’s notice,” the Midas Aviation expert said. “What’s more, with the Northern Hemisphere winter looming – the travel industry can’t be complacent.”

Some Asian markets remain effectively closed for travel to and from the UK until at least 2022 and these constraints could represent a sizeable bump in the road for aviation recovery, according to Grant.

John Grant, partner at aviation analysis firm Midas Aviation.

“For carriers such as Emirates and Etihad, a large proportion of their traffic is connecting onwards to other markets in South East Asia and Australasia… with that traffic not flowing, the airline industry will not be able to get back to its pre-Covid19 levels,” Grant said.

According to StratAero Research, if the current UK-UAE “status quo” continues, flight demand between the two countries will continue to be robust for the remainder of the year.

“However, there will be viable questions about airline yields, especially in business travel, which has evaporated the world over as firms work from home, employ virtual conferencing, and dispense of the need to travel,” the spokesperson added.

During the first half of this year, flight bookings between the UK and the UAE were just eight percent of pre-pandemic levels, according to aviation analytics firm ForwardKeys.