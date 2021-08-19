DP World reports ‘strong’ financial results, 42.6% increase in profits

DP World has reported a 42.6 percent increase in profits for the first six months of the year to $475 million, compared to the same period last year , as the Dubai-based giant continues to chart a positive course of recovery from the economic impact of the global coronavirus pandemic.

And group chairman and CEO, Sultan Ahmed Bin Sulayem, said he remains cautiously optimistic after what was described in a statement as “strong financial results” announced on Thursday.

He said: “Overall, the near-term outlook remains positive, and while we are mindful that the Covid-19 pandemic and geopolitical uncertainty could once again disrupt the global economic recovery, we remain positive on the medium to long-term fundamentals of the industry and DP World’s ability to deliver sustainable returns.”

Revenues increased 21.3 percent on a reported basis to $4,945m, supported by acquisitions and strong growth in India, Australia and the UK. Like-for-like revenue increased by nine percent.

DP World’s cash from operating activities “remains strong” at $1,490m for the first half of the year, compared to $1,124m for the same period last year.

Bin Sulayem added: “We are delighted with the strong set of first half results with adjusted EBITDA growing 18.2 percent and attributable earnings rising 51.9 percent. The significant growth once again demonstrates that we are in the right locations and a focus on origin and destination cargo will continue to deliver the right balance between growth and resilience.”

Sultan Ahmed Bin Sulayem, group chairman and CEO of DP World.

Capital expenditure for the first six months of 2021 hit $687m through investment in the company’s current portfolio, with further plans throughout this year to invest as much as $1.2 billion in the UAE, Canada, Jeddah (Saudi Arabia), Berbera (Somaliland), Sokhna (Egypt), Luanda (Angola), P&O Ferries, London Gateway (UK) and Callao (Peru).