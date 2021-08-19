French consultants hired to futureproof Riyadh transport amid city’s growth ambitions

The Royal Commission for Riyadh City (RCRC) has appointed France-based consultants Egis to help futureproof transportation methods in the Saudi capital which aims to become one of the world’s 10 largest city economies .

The company will support RCRC in maintaining and developing the existing transport model for 3,000 residential zones, up from the current 1,500, a statement said.

In effort to implement the goals of Saudi Arabia Vision 2030, the city of Riyadh is planning substantial growth, with increased number of educational institutions, healthcare clinics and improved residential zoning.

Egis will be developing transportation methods to adapt to the rapidly evolving mobility demand for people and goods movement.

The collected data will be used for calibrating and implementing multi-modal travel forecast models capable of addressing the heavy traffic and people movement issues.

The future of urbanized transportation systems in the city has been the subject of intensive studies to implement the Riyadh Strategy.

The Egis project will address the impact of upcoming mega projects such as King Salman Park, Qiddiya, Diriyah, Misk City, KAFD, King Abdallah International Gardens, Jewan Housing Project and the extension of the metro network.

Saudi Arabia’s King Salman in 2019 launched four wellbeing projects costing $23 billion for Riyadh, which aim to significantly improve the lives of its citizens and transform the city into one of the world’s most livable cities.

The four wellbeing projects – King Salman Park, Sports Boulevard (pictured above), Green Riyadh and Riyadh Art – complement the Saudi Vision 2030’s Quality of Life Program.

The government will invest $23 billion, with the four projects offering opportunities worth $15 billion for the private sector to invest in the residential, commercial, recreational and wellness areas.

Earlier this year, Boston Consulting Group said in a report that global cities are facing major problems with its transport systems as congestion and air pollution intensify the need for change.

The consultancy said the population of Riyadh is approximately 7.5 million, which equates to around one million cars on the roads daily.

According to the report, among the key drivers for Riyadh’s expected expansion are seven million potential new women drivers by 2025, the 35 percent of inhabitants currently under the age of 18 who will obtain drivers’ licences in the near future.