Emirates extends Nigeria flight ban through to August 28

Dubai-based Emirates Airline has extended its suspension of flights to and from Nigeria through until August 28.

The ban was scheduled to end on August 20, but has been increased further, according to a statement on the carrier’s website.

The update also impacts passengers who have been to or connected through Nigeria in the last 14 days who “will not be permitted on any Emirates flights bound for Dubai”, it said.

“If your flight has been cancelled or impacted by route suspensions due to Covid‑19 restrictions, you don’t need to call us immediately for rebooking. You can simply hold on to your Emirates ticket and when flights resume, get in touch with your booking office or us to make new travel plans,” the update added. “Emirates regrets any inconvenience caused.”

Flights to Nigeria were originally suspended back in February as part of measures to control the spread of Covid-19. Nigeria has reported almost 190,000 cases of Covid-19 since the onset of the pandemic.