Kuwait says flights with Egypt, India, Pakistan still a no-go amid Covid-19

Kuwait has not yet set a date for commercial flights with Egypt, India and other countries to resume amid continued Covid-19 restrictions.

Flights with Bangladesh, Egypt, India, Nepal, Pakistan and Sri Lanka were given the green light by the Kuwaiti cabinet on August 18, but the Directorate General of the Civil Aviation (DGCA) of Kuwait has denied a date was set for flight resumption, state news agency KUNA reported.

Operation plans in line with current seat limits are still being prepared, director of the DGCA’s Air Transport Department Abdullah Al-Rajhi said.

Separately, this week Kuwait’s health minister said 70 percent of the country’s population has now been vaccinated against Covid-19.

Kuwait previously said that only citizens who have been fully vaccinated would be able to travel out of the country from August 1.

The move was announced by the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) but only applies to those who have received one of four approved vaccines in the country, including Pfizer-BioNTech, Oxford-AstraZeneca, Moderna and Johnson & Johnson.

Last month, Kuwait lifted its evening curfew for business activities, allowing them to remain open after 8 p.m. From September 1, all activities, summits, social events, including children activities will be re-opened. Large gatherings will still not be allowed.