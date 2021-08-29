Dubai to make 56% of taxi fleet environmentally friendly, 5% self-driving by 2023

Dubai is set to make 56 percent of its taxi fleet environmentally friendly by 2023 and also aims to convert 5 percent of the cars to autonomous vehicles by the same year.

The Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) in April signed a deal with General Motors-backed Cruise to expand self-driving operations. The number of vehicles in operations will be scaled up gradually to reach 4,000 self-driving taxis by 2030, UAE state news agency WAM reported.

“We are determined to deliver a unique experience in the taxi industry worldwide to facilitate the movement of citizens, residents and tourists. We aim to provide mobility services featuring diverse options in terms of the level of comfort and care in modern taxis, be it limo service, airport taxi, ladies taxi, family taxi etc,” Mattar Mohammed Al Tayer, director-general, chairman of the board of executive directors of the RTA said.

“Our efforts are focused on meeting customers needs through sustained improvement, stylish services, and diverse service channels, especially smart platforms.”

HE Mattar Mohammed Al Tayer, Director-General, Chairman of the Board of Executive Directors of the #RTA endorsed Dubai Taxi Corporation’s (DTC) Strategic Plan 2021-2023. @DTCUAE pic.twitter.com/3bfdwMly3x — RTA (@rta_dubai) August 28, 2021

The director general of the RTA has said the organisation is committed to employing artificial intelligence and smart systems in Dubai’s taxi sector.

Dubai Taxi Corporation’s (DTC) strategic plan 2021-2023 provides for improving operations management systems and safety specifications. DTC is seeking to raise the ratio of revenue mileage from 49 percent to 53 percent by 2023, maintain the operational efficiency of taxis and limousines in the range of 90 percent, and reduce the rate of carbon dioxide emissions.

“The process requires increasing the fleet of taxis and limos to match the rapid growth seen by the Emirate and step up the integration of transportation means. — RTA (@rta_dubai) August 28, 2021

“The process requires increasing the fleet of taxis and limos to match the rapid growth seen by the emirate and step up the integration of transportation means. The ultimate goal of these efforts is to ease the mobility of mass transit riders to their final destinations, especially Expo 2020 visitors,” added Al Tayer.

Expo 2020 will open in Dubai in October after being postponed a year to slow the spread of the novel coronavirus.