Emirates extends Nigeria flight ban further

Dubai-based Emirates Airline has extended further the flight ban to and from Nigeria until September 5.

Services were scheduled to resume on August 28, but the latest in a long line of extensions has seen the carrier delay any resumption of flights until the end of the month at the earliest, according to an update on Emirates’ website.

As with previous instructions, passengers who have been to or connected through Nigeria in the last 14 days will not be allowed on any Emirates flights destined for Dubai.

“If your flight has been cancelled or impacted by route suspensions due to Covid‑19 restrictions, you don’t need to call us immediately for rebooking. You can simply hold on to your Emirates ticket and when flights resume, get in touch with your booking office or us to make new travel plans,” the update added. “Emirates regrets any inconvenience caused.”

Flights to Nigeria were originally suspended back in February as part of measures to control the spread of Covid-19. Nigeria has reported almost 191,000 cases of Covid-19 since the onset of the pandemic.